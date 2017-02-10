MACC records statements from Ampang PKR Youth chief over his alleged extraordinary wealth

MACC has taken statements from Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly over allegations of the extraordinary wealth he owned. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has taken statements from Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly over allegations of the extraordinary wealth he owned.

Adam, 28, who was the focus of the allegation, arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 8.15am in a Toyota Vellfire.

He was also seen carrying several documents when entering the building.

Speaking to reporters after the four-hour interview, Adam said various questions were raised including about his sources of income.

“I was not interrogated, the MACC officer merely interviewed me and asked about my sources of income and I thanked them as they were conducting their duties professionally,” he said.

Prior to this, various reports and questions were raised over the extraordinary wealth amassed by of Adam, which include several luxury cars and a bungalow worth millions in Ampang, after joining the PKR, which administers Selangor.

Following that, Ampang Umno head Datuk Ismail Kijo lodged a report with MACC. — Bernama