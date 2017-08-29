MACC records Selangor MB officer’s statement

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Director of Strategic Communications at the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office, Yin Shao Loong, was at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today after being summoned by the commission to do so.

MACC director (investigation), Datuk Simi Abd Ghani , when contacted by Bernama, confirmed it and that the commission had recorded his statement.

Yin arrived at the MACC office at Precinct 7 here about 9.30 am and left about 3.50 pm.

Met by reporters who were waiting for him outside the MACC building, Yin said he was questioned about a statement he made in response to a raid conducted by MACC at Universiti Selangor (Unisel) and the office of the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) last Aug 22.

Following the raid, Yin was reported to have issued a statement expressing the state government’s regrets over the raid conducted by MACC and said that it was a pre-planned action to tarnish the image of the Selangor government. — Bernama