MACC recalls three individuals in FIC probe

File picture shows MACC officers at Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, August 2, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — A Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) director and two former board members of the company once again turned up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to facilitate investigations into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London.

On Tuesday, the trio had been called by the MACC to shed light on the commission’s investigations.

When contacted, MACC Investigation Department director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani said the three individuals were summoned again to assist in completing the investigation papers.

“After reviewing their previous statements, there was a need to call them again to get further information,” he said, adding that they came to the MACC headquarters separately about 11am, and the questioning ended about 6.30pm.

The MACC has opened an investigation paper on the FIC purchase of the Kensington hotel between 2013 and 2015 after it was believed the price paid was significantly higher than the market price, causing the FELDA subsidiary to incur millions of ringgit in losses.

FIC reportedly paid GBP60 million (RM330 million) for the four-star hotel on Dec 16, 2014.

The MACC has so far summoned 29 individuals to assist in the investigations.

A total of five individuals, including a former FIC chief executive officer have been detained. — Bernama