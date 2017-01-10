MACC raids Malacca CM’s office

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron's office was raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― After detaining a Johor civil servant and a ministry's secretary-general for graft, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday raided Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron's office.

The New Straits Times reported that the MACC confiscated several boxes of evidence on a civil servant who allegedly “had links with the chief minister's office”.

The report said Idris was also questioned for four hours during the raid.

Idris confirmed the incident, but claimed the MACC met him to set a date to complete its investigation into a Malacca civil servant.

“I will let you know when it happens,” he was quoted as saying.

The news report said the civil servant's bank account containing millions of ringgit has been frozen.

Prior to this, the secretary-general of a federal ministry was detained after the MACC found cash, gold bars and luxury items amounting to more than RM5 million.

He has since been remanded to facilitate investigation into the matter.

A Johor Baru deputy district officer was also arrested recently for allegedly accepting RM150,000 in bribes.

When contacted by Malay Mail Online, a source from the MACC confirmed that the commission had recorded the CM’s statement.