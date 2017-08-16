Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC raids Isa Samad’s Nilai house

Wednesday August 16, 2017
11:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Are you sick of public hospitals? Join our survey and tell usAre you sick of public hospitals? Join our survey and tell us

KL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water poloKL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water polo

The Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack SparrowThe Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack Sparrow

The Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked everThe Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked ever

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad being brought by MACC officers to the Magistrate’s Court, August 15, 2017. ― Bernama picFile picture shows Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad being brought by MACC officers to the Magistrate’s Court, August 15, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A team from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) inspected Tan Sri Isa Samad’s house in Nilai, Negri Sembilan this afternoon, just a day after a similar operation on the former Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Berhad chairman’s Selangor home.

The Star Online reported that the MACC officers arrived at the property located in the Nilai Springs Height gated community at about 4.40pm in three unmarked cars and spent two hours inside.

MACC deputy chief commissioner of operations, Datuk Azam Baki, confirmed the inspection to national news agency Bernama.

Isa, 67, currently acting chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He will remain in MACC custody until August 20 for an investigation into the questionable purchases of two high-end hotels by a Felda subsidiary.

The MACC is investigating Felda Investment Corporation’s purchases of a four-star hotel in Kensington, London as well as another four-star hotel in Kuching, Sarawak between 2014 and 2015. Both were reportedly bought at inflated prices that subsequently caused millions of ringgit in losses to the non-farming unit of the oil palm giant.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline