MACC raids Isa Samad’s Nilai house

File picture shows Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad being brought by MACC officers to the Magistrate’s Court, August 15, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A team from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) inspected Tan Sri Isa Samad’s house in Nilai, Negri Sembilan this afternoon, just a day after a similar operation on the former Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Berhad chairman’s Selangor home.

The Star Online reported that the MACC officers arrived at the property located in the Nilai Springs Height gated community at about 4.40pm in three unmarked cars and spent two hours inside.

MACC deputy chief commissioner of operations, Datuk Azam Baki, confirmed the inspection to national news agency Bernama.

Isa, 67, currently acting chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He will remain in MACC custody until August 20 for an investigation into the questionable purchases of two high-end hotels by a Felda subsidiary.

The MACC is investigating Felda Investment Corporation’s purchases of a four-star hotel in Kensington, London as well as another four-star hotel in Kuching, Sarawak between 2014 and 2015. Both were reportedly bought at inflated prices that subsequently caused millions of ringgit in losses to the non-farming unit of the oil palm giant.