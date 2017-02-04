MACC probe doesn’t disqualify Annuar from FAM tilt, says minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa. ― file picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Tan Sri Annuar Musa need not withdraw from contesting the Malaysian Football Association (FAM) presidency despite a corruption investigation against him, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy noted that the suspended Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman was only being examined by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of abuse, which remain unproven.

“Just because he is investigated, you can’t rule him out from contesting. He has not been charged or found guilty,” he said in a press conference today.

The Umno Youth chief, who also has been nominated for the post, added that he hoped the investigations against Annuar will be concluded before the FAM congress in March, when the association will select its president.

The minister then said he has not decided whether he will contest for the post and yet to meet his nominators.

“I’m going to meet affiliates of those who have nominated my name. I cannot consider or not consider it until I come about meeting them,” he explained.

Khairy also said there was room for negotiation on the Cabinet’s position that ministers may not head the FAM.

Annuar was suspended by MARA pending pending its investigation into claims that he abused his position to force two of its entities to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors by RM700,000.