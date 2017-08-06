MACC: No report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m

MACC said it had not received any report against the deputy prime minister following an allegation that he once possessed RM230 million in his bank account. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any report against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi following an allegation the deputy prime minister had RM230 million in his bank account several years ago.

MACC chief Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the commission can only investigate if there was a complaint with tangible evidence, but there was none to date, The Sunday Star reported today.

“The allegation is based on a story. There is nothing concrete and the Commission cannot act on a story.

“MACC can act if there is a report. We also have to see if the report is founded on facts,” Dzulkifli was quoted saying.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had claimed last week that when he was prime minister, Zahid had once declared to possess RM230 million in his bank account.