Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC: No report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m

Sunday August 6, 2017
11:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Another Fox news host in the soup over sextingThe Edit: Another Fox news host in the soup over sexting

The Edit: Indian women losing sleep over ‘phantom barber’ attacksThe Edit: Indian women losing sleep over ‘phantom barber’ attacks

The Edit: Chic runners for exercise matsThe Edit: Chic runners for exercise mats

The Edit: Gourmet yakitori in TokyoThe Edit: Gourmet yakitori in Tokyo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MACC said it had not received any report against the deputy prime minister following an allegation that he once possessed RM230 million in his bank account. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMACC said it had not received any report against the deputy prime minister following an allegation that he once possessed RM230 million in his bank account. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any report against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi following an allegation the deputy prime minister had RM230 million in his bank account several years ago.

MACC chief Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the commission can only investigate if there was a complaint with tangible evidence, but there was none to date, The Sunday Star reported today.

“The allegation is based on a story. There is nothing concrete and the Commission cannot act on a story.

“MACC can act if there is a report. We also have to see if the report is founded on facts,” Dzulkifli was quoted saying.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had claimed last week that when he was prime minister, Zahid had once declared to possess RM230 million in his bank account.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline