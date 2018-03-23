MACC: No probe, no report against Datin who abused maid

Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali leaves the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya after being charged with abusing her Indonesian domestic helper in 2016. — Picture by Sin Chew DailyKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 —The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any report against Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, a source from the agency has said.

“There’s no report, we haven’t initiated anything.

“It’s confirmed. There is no report. Nothing at all,” the source added, stating that the MACC would not be initiating any investigation.

Rozita was released on a five-year good behaviour bond at the Sessions Court, after admitting to causing grievous harm to her maid.

A petition was launched to protest the ruling.

The non-custodial sentence also drew flak from rights groups, while Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh described the bond as illegal.

Yesterday, the Immigration Department said it had barred Rozita from travelling abroad, after she failed to attend a hearing to review her sentence for abusing her Indonesian domestic helper in 2016.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali told Malay Mail that Rozita is still in the country.

He said that there was no similar order issued upon Rozita’s bailor, but authorities could still blacklist the bailor from travelling.

Rozita and her bailor failed to turn up at the High Court in Shah Alam on Wednesday, for her sentencing review.

Selangor prosecution head Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said he and his team went to two homes listed to Rozita, 44, in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and Melaka, and found both vacant.

He told the court that his team had also visited the bailor’s home at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang twice, but could not locate him.

He also expressed confidence that the housewife and her bailor, whose name was not revealed, could be found, saying that they were still in Kuala Lumpur.

On March 15, the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya ordered Rozita to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,000.

She pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code of causing grievous hurt to an Indonesian domestic worker.

Rozita was accused of abusing Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger and an umbrella in December 2016.

The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her head, hands, legs and internal organs.

Rozita could have received 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine and whipping.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Apandi Ali also told Malay Mail that his office had filed a notice of appeal against the Sessions Court’s decision.