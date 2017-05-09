MACC nets aide to CM, ex-aide to mayor, Immigration officials in graft crackdown

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested two people with ‘Datuk’ titles and two senior Immigration officers in Perlis. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Two people with “Datuk” titles and two senior Immigration officers in Perlis are the latest to be high-ranking civil servants to be arrested as part of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) vigour to snuff out corruption.

One of the “Datuks” is an aide to a chief minister while the other is a former special officer to the Melaka city mayor, The Star reported today.

However, the paper did not identify the state to which the aide is currently attached to. In Malaysia, only four states call their state government leaders chief ministers: Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak; the others are known as mentri besar.

The Melaka mayor’s former aide, 56, was reportedly arrested at about 7.30pm yesterday when he was called in to the Melaka MACC office for his statement to be recorded and is expected to be slapped with 15 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, and another four charges under the Penal Code.

Citing unnamed sources, The Star also reported that anti-corruption offers nabbed two senior Immigration officers based at the Padang Besar ICQ Complex in Perlis yesterday morning.

The duo aged 35 and 37 were reportedly summoned to the Kedah MACC office on suspicion of accepting bribes to approve expatriate passes for skilled and professional workers.

The 37-year-old was allegedly involved in illegal dealings while leading the expatriate services division in the Putrajaya Immigration Department, between February 2015 to December 2015.

He was tasked with supervising, approving and cross checking all applicants information in the data system and had reportedly approved 339 applications for the passes, involving 18,626 applicants.

A 48-year-old contractor said to have acted as an agent for the dealings was also arrested. All three are being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and five times the amount of bribes involved.

MACC deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrests to the paper.

Four luxury cars, a high-powered bike, a fixed deposit account with RM1 million, 13 luxury bags and 13 watches worth RM130,000 were also seized in the crackdown.