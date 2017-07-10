MACC nabs Perak Malay Chamber Commerce head

The MACC announced that it has arrested Sabri Ahmad Tah, the Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce president wanted for prosecution. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced that it managed to arrest today the Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce president wanted for prosecution.

The anti-graft body said Sabri Ahmad Tah, 47, was suspected of corruption in a case involving land development in Perak and the supply of construction materials in 2014 and had arrested him at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 4pm today.

“This case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and the MACC is in the process of recording the suspect’s statement before further action is to be taken,” MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said in a statement.

Section 420 refers to cheating related to the delivery of property.

According to MACC, the suspect was expected to be brought to the Putrajaya court tomorrow for remand.

theSunDaily reported last Wednesday that Sabri was being sought to stand trial for allegedly cheating a businessman of RM150,000.

It cited a source as saying the MACC approved the prosecution two months ago, but was unable to proceed as it could not locate Sabri.