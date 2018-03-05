MACC nabs engineer, wife over bribery claim

MACC arrested a Petronas Chemical Group engineer and his wife for allegedly receiving bribes worth RM361,000. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PETALING JAYA, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a Petronas Chemical Group engineer and his wife for allegedly receiving bribes worth RM361,000.

The engineer allegedly asked for bribes from a contractor to conduct testing works on pipes installed for the Sabah Ammonia Urea (SAMUR) in Sipitang three years ago, according to a statement issued by the MACC.

The engineer, 51, and his wife, 49, were arrested at their home in Shah Alam at 2pm today.

According to MACC sources, the engineer, who was the quality assurance and quality control manager of the project, had allegedly asked and received bribes as fees for hiring the subcontractor for the project to carry out the testing works.

“The payment of the bribe was transferred to his personal account, as well as his wife’s company account as an inducement to hire the company,” said the source.

MACC investigative department Senior Director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the arrest of the duo.

“So far we have opened two investigations papers for this case and have recorded 12 statements,”

Simi also confirmed the case is being investigated under section 16(a) (A) of the MACC act for requesting and receiving bribes.

Both suspects will be brought to the Putrajaya Court tomorrow for a remand application to assist in the investigations.