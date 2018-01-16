MACC nabs a manager in Johor for false claims

The suspect (centre), a Segamat-based company manager is escorted by MACC personnel at the Segamat MACC office on January 16, 2018.SEGAMAT, JAN 16 – A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims billing up to RM8,000 to the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) about three years ago.

A MACC source said the suspect, a manager of a private company here, was alleged to have submitted false claims to the NADA branch in Segamat for the implementation of programmes under the district agency, despite the work that was not carried out.

“MACC officers from Johor detained the suspect at the branch office in Jalan Buluh Kasap here at 3pm today to assist with investigations.

“The team later, also raided the suspect’s office in Taman Segamat, where investigators seized several documents related to the supply work for NADA,” said the source

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which is subject to a fine of five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000 which is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.