MACC nab cops for receiving bribes from labourer in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today detained a police sub-inspector and sergeant in Sandakan for receiving bribes from a labourer, 34.

MACC’s Sabah director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abdul Manap said the suspects, both aged 50, were caught in a raid in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi, Sandakan.

“The suspects were arrested at about 5pm today for accepting a RM5,000 bribe from the complainant (the labourer) in connection with a complaint he lodged with Sandakan MACC.

“According to the complainant, on Jan 9, at about 11am in Sandakan town, the complainant met with the suspects, and one of them (the sergeant) asked him for RM5,000 as payment to settle a fight case involving the complainant on Dec 8,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Shaharom Nizam said both suspects had been sent to the Sandakan District Police Headquarters lock-up and their testimony will be recorded tomorrow morning. — Bernama