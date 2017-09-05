MACC looking for two individuals to assist investigation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking public assistance to locate the whereabouts of two individuals to assist its investigation.

In a statement issued here today, the MACC identified one of them as Mohamed Redzuan Adamshah, 42, with identity card number 750204-07-5323, whose last known address is at No 1E, Crescent Court Apartment, First Floor, Lengkok Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur.

The other person is Toh Lean Seng, 44, with identity card number 730904-07-5131 and last known address at 15-1, 231 TR Service Apartment 231, Jalan Tun Razak, 50490, Kuala Lumpur.

Those who know them or with information on them are advised to contact Investigating officer Assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain at 03-88700529 or 010-3187757 or email to roslihusain@sprm.gov.my. — Bernama