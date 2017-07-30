Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

MACC lodges police report against ‘Cikgu Aming’  over Facebook posting on Sabah Water case

Sunday July 30, 2017
08:42 PM GMT+8

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today lodged a police report against the owner of a Facebook account using the name ‘Çikgu Aming’ for allegedly uploading a portal report which claimed that the commission had declared the Sabah State Water Department’s (JANS) case to be free from any elements of corruption .

According to a source in MACC, the report was lodged at the Putrajaya district police headquarters at noon.

In a statement issued here earlier today, the commission denied having declared the JANS case to be free from any elements of corruption.

The statement was issued following the alleged Facebook posting by ‘Çikgu Aming’. — Bernama

