MACC: Legal action can be taken if Guan Eng refuses to apologise

Datuk Dzuklifli Ahmad says legal action can be taken if Lim Guan Eng refuses to apologise. — Bernama picJELEBU, Aug 26 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng will face civil or criminal action if he refuses to make an open apology within the stipulated period, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzuklifli Ahmad said.

He said this in response to Lim’s statement that the arrest of state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was an “illegal arrest”, said the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Datuk Dzuklifli Ahmad.

So far, the MACC had not received an apology from Lim, he said.

“We had asked Guan Eng to retract his statement and make an open apology within a stipulated period. If he does not do that, then we have to look at what action can be taken, whether civil or criminal,” he told reporters after attending the MACC Visit Programme series 3 at Sekolah Menengah Triang Hilir, Simpang Durian here today.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC stressed that Guan Eng must make an open, unconditional apology to the MACC within 48 hours from the time the statement was issued or legal action will be taken against him.

The commission regarded Guan Eng’s statement on Phee’s arrest, by saying that it was an “illegal arrest” as defamatory and meant to smear the good name of the MACC. ― Bernama