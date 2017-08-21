MACC: Isa Samad a suspect in FIC hotels probe

Tan Sri Isa Samad being brought by MACC for a remand application at the Putrajaya Court, August 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad is a suspect in the investigations over Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) hotel purchases in London and Kuching, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said that is why Isa was arrested.

“I think some people might need to learn criminal study here. When we hold a person under remand, it shows that the person is being investigated.

“Of course (he’s a suspect). If you are arrested, you are a considered a suspect,” The Star Online quoted Azam as saying.

On Sunday, Isa’s lawyer Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat said his client “is not a suspect in the case,” but was only called up to assist in the MACC probe.

Isa was released on Sunday after being remanded by the MACC for the past five days.

FIC purchased the Park City Hotel in Kensington, London for £98 million (RM543 million) in 2014.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad previously said his agency determined that FIC’s purchase was above market price, causing millions of ringgit in losses to the investment arm of government agency Felda.

The MACC has made several arrests in the case, including the chief executive of FIC.

The investigation was triggered by a boardroom tussle involving Isa and the currently suspended CEO of Felda Global Ventures, Datuk Zakaria Arshad.