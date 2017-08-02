Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC investigators remove documents from Menara Felda

Wednesday August 2, 2017
01:17 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― A team of investigators of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was seen at Menara Felda today, most probably to take possession of documents that can assist in the probe into the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The team of four officers arrived at Menara Felda at 10.17am.

Reporters who got wind of the visit by the officers gathered at the main entrance of the building from 9am.

Last Friday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad ordered an investigation into the 2014 purchase of the hotel in Kuching that is believed to have been bought at a price way above the market value.

So far, five individuals have been detained to assist in the investigation.

The MACC investigation into the purchase of the Kuching hotel followed information received by the investigation team during its probe into the purchase of the hotel in London. ― Bernama

