MACC interviews Annuar Musa over alleged abuse at MARA

Tan Sri Annuar Musa greets a supporter at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, February 2, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Suspended MARA chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters today to have his statement recorded for the investigation into his alleged abuses at the Bumiputera development agency.

Annuar arrived at 9am today and entered the agency's offices in Putrajaya without addressing the press who had gathered there earlier, according to the Star Online news portal.

The Umno information chief pledged yesterday to offer his full cooperation to investigators.

The MACC is examining Annuar over allegations that he coerced MARA Investments (PMB) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team to the tune of RM700,000.

MARA indefinitely suspended Annuar as chairman and from PMB on January 31 pending an internal investigation into the claims against him.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and UniKL to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the agency’s investment arm.

Despite Annuar's denial, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob ordered both MARA units to halt the sponsorships.