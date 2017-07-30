MACC insists corruption exists in Sabah Water case

The MACC explained that while the charges were proffered under the AMLA, these were based on the accused’s actions as determined under the MACC Act 2009. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Claims circulating online that the Sabah Water scandal did not involve corruption are untrue, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Rejecting the claims, the commission pointed out that three people are currently on trial for various charges stemming from its investigation into alleged wrongdoing at the Sabah utility.

In December, former Sabah Water Department (SWD) director Ag Mohd Tahir Ag Talib and two others were charged with 37 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“Consequently, the MACC urges all groups to not manipulate the issues of the [Sabah Water] case.

“The senior management of the MACC is also weighing formal police reports against those spreading the falsehoods on social media, so that legal action may be taken against them,” it added.

The commission did not cite the specific rumours it was rebutting.

The scandal emerged last year when the MACC arrested SWD’s former director, deputy director, the latter’s “Datuk” brother, and his accountant over the multi-billion scandal.

It later detained over 20 people in relation to the case and recovered more than RM190 million in cash and assets.

The investigation resulted in the largest cash seizure ever by the MACC, netting some RM114 million.

The case took on political connotations after Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who was former rural and regional development minister during the time of the alleged offences, was questioned over the case.

The former Umno minister turned opposition leader alleged that he was being linked to the case for political reasons.