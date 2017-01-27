MACC given ample room to act against the corrupt, Zahid says

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the MACC was not merely an enacted entity but had absolute power to hunt down anyone at all, be they politicians, businessmen or public officers. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has been given ample room to investigate, conduct searches and take action against anyone at all involved in corruption, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Calling for support for these proactive efforts, the Deputy Prime Minister said MACC was not merely an enacted entity but had absolute power to hunt down anyone at all, be they politicians, businessmen or public officers.

“The Home Ministry and I formally give ample room for MACC to not only investigate but also conduct searches based on the information obtained and act immediately on all accusations,” he said when asked to comment on the statement by MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid spoke to reporters after the pinning of honorary ranks for People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members from the Home Ministry Top Management Council here.

Dzulkifli, speaking on the Astro Awani news channel last night, had warned that corrupt politicians would not escape action from MACC and that it was a matter of time before these people were hauled in as well.

Of late, MACC had been arresting businessmen and public officers for corruption.

Ahmad Zahid said MACC had extensive legal provisions to investigate and conduct searches and it should use that latitude to take action based on the rights that had been enacted.

On Rela, the Deputy Prime Minister said its membership had exceeded three million and it should move towards becoming a voluntary force always at the frontline in assisting other security forces to maintain national security.

Rela’s role should be to serve based on the current situation, but basic matters such as helping out during floods should be stepped up as it was a people-centric approach that had raised its image, he said.

At the pinning of Rela ranks, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim led those awarded the ranks with the honorary Rela chief commissioner. — Bernama