MACC frees Datuk Seri and son in Yayasan Bumiputra case

Both he and his 47-year-old son were released on an RM100,000 MACC bond with two sureties each today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGEORGE TOWN, April 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) released two titled businessmen after the duo’s — father and son — remand ended today in investigations of a land scandal involving Yayasan Bumiputra Pulau Pinang Berhad.

The older man with a Datuk Seri title, who is a founder of a major property development company in Penang, remained warded at a private hospital here since he was admitted last Friday for high blood pressure, just two days after he was remanded.

Court assistant registrar Ahmad Tajudin Zain, who were also present at the hospital, allowed the release.

The 47-year-old man, who holds the Datuk title, was brought to the hospital at about 10.50am while accompanied by their lawyer, K. Mahendren.

After Ahmad Tajudin allowed the release, the Datuk, who is also the property development company’s managing director, was escorted back to the MACC headquarters for the final processing of the payment of the bonds.

The father and son were arrested last Tuesday evening and remanded for six days from Wednesday (April 12) onwards.

The MACC remanded the duo to assist in investigations into a land scandal involving Yayasan Bumiputra Pulau Pinang Berhad.

MACC had revealed in its statement previously that the land scandal had involved hundreds of acres of land and was related to its investigations of another prominent Datuk who was arrested on March 29.

The 70-year-old Datuk, who held high positions in various corporations, was remanded for five days and also released on a RM100,000 bond with one surety.