MACC extends remand for minister’s aide in RM40m embezzlement probe

Tuesday October 3, 2017
03:22 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The six-day remand period for the Political Secretary to the Human Resource Minister, Datuk Peter Runin, to assist in the investigation on the misappropriation of a RM40 million fund which should have been channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) was extended by five days beginning today.

The order for the remand extension was issued by Magistrate Siti Nabila Abd Rashid at the Magistrate’s Court here after hearing the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to enable further investigation to be carried out.

The 61-year-old man had earlier been remanded for six days until today after he was detained at the MACC Headquarters at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the political secretary was the fifth individual detained by the MACC to assist in the investigation on the misappropriation of the allocation and was investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Sept 13, the MACC had detained four individuals on suspicion of misappropriating government funds worth almost RM40 million which should have been channeled to a skills development corporation for the purpose of training. — Bernama

