MACC’s graftbusting efforts not ‘seasonal’, DPM says

Ahmad Zahid pointed out that MACC's efforts would be continued at all times without any compromise as they were important in giving a good image to the nation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa BAGAN DATUK, Jan 9 — The move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to detain individuals holding very senior positions was because the individuals were allegedly involved in white-collar crime and not because of seasonal action.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pointed out that the efforts would be continued at all times without any compromise as they were important in giving a good image to the nation.

“The arrests by the MACC were measures that translated the government’s commitment, especially the new MACC leadership, that not only small fries were nabbed but the big sharks too were also eliminated.

“As we are aware, the index on corrupt practices is rather high in the list issued by several international bodies,” he told reporters after the ceremony to declare Bagan Datuk as the 12th administrative district, here.

The declaration was made by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said this when asked to comment on the detention of several individuals by the MACC since last week, including the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

Ahmad Zahid said that a particular development need not only emphasise on progress alone, on the contrary, it must emphasise on social aspects.

The Deputy Prime Minister also placed strong confidence in the MACC leadership led by its Chief Commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad and assisted by several Deputy Chief Commissioners including Datuk Azam Baki who is responsible for operations. — Bernama