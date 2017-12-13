MACC drops case against Annuar Musa over alleged abuse of UniKL funds

Datuk Seri Azam Baki says MACC decided against pressing charges against Tan Sri Annuar Musa due to a insufficient evidence relating to the allegations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dropped its case against suspended Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa in relation to alleged abuses of power.

Its deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki said MACC decided against pressing charges against the Umno leader due to insufficient evidence relating to the allegations, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

“After looking at the matter, the prosecution has decided to not charge him. This is because the statements taken and the evidence collected so far is insufficient to charge him,” Azam was quoted saying.

Annuar was suspended after he was accused of using his position as MARA chairman to force MARA Investment (PMB) and tertiary education institution Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team to the tune of RM700,000.

Annuar maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the agency’s investment arm.

MARA chairman Datuk Awang Adek Hussin has also denied rumours of Annuar's return to the agency.

“I have not official heard that Annuar is returning to MARA. Rumours perhaps,” he was quoted saying in the same news report.