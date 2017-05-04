Last updated -- GMT+8

MACC: Director, project manager to be charged in court over RM8.8m false claim

Thursday May 4, 2017
07:11 AM GMT+8

According to a source, the suspects submitted an invoice for nearly RM14 million, when the overall project was implemented at a cost of only RM5 million. — AFP picAccording to a source, the suspects submitted an invoice for nearly RM14 million, when the overall project was implemented at a cost of only RM5 million. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will charge two individuals in court tomorrow for submitting false claims amounting to RM8.8 million in respect of pipe maintenance projects awarded by Petronas.

Both the suspects, a director and project manager of a private company, aged 61 and 48, are believed to have made the false claims in 2011.

According to a source, the suspects submitted an invoice for nearly RM14 million, when the overall project was implemented at a cost of only RM5 million.

“The MACC is also expected to investigate whether the two suspects had been getting projects from other government-linked companies.

“MACC will duly act on private companies involved in embezzlement, abuse of power and corruption that resulted in losses for the government,” he said.

“Both suspects will be charged under Section 16 (a) (A) the MACC Act 2009,” he said.

MACC Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed that the two suspects would be brought to court today. — Bernama

