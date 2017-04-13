MACC detains young Selangor politician for wealth probe

MACC has detained a young political leader in Selangor to facilitate investigations into his purported extraordinary wealth. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, April 13 — A young political leader in Selangor has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into his purported extraordinary wealth.

In confirming the detention, MACC deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the 28-year-old suspect with the honorific title of ‘Datuk’ was picked up as soon as he arrived at the MACC headquarters at 2.30pm today, to give his statement.

“The detention is to help in investigations into the case,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the man was investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Declining to comment further, Azam would only say that the MACC would summon several witnesses in connection with the case.

“If necessary, the man will be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order,” he said.

This was the second time the political leader gave a statement to the MACC, the first being on Feb 10.

Previously, the media had reported on the extraordinary wealth of the young political leader who allegedly owned a multi-million ringgit bungalow and several luxury vehicles despite just recently holding a post in a political party.

Subsequently, a report was lodged with the MACC by Ampang Umno division chief Datuk Ismail Kijo. — Bernama