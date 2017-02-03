Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:22 pm GMT+8

Macc detains lawyer for trying to bribe DPP

The Macc received a report from the DPP on the bribery attempt yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa The Macc received a report from the DPP on the bribery attempt yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Macc) today arrested a lawyer for allegedly trying to bribe a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) to settle a case involving her client. 

The 54-year-old suspect is believed to have given RM1,000 to the DPP at the Shah Alam Court toilet to resolve the case where the accused was charged under Section 393 of the Penal Code for a robbery offence. 

According to a source, an investigation paper was opened after MACC received a report from the DPP on the bribery attempt at about 3pm yesterday. 

“The suspect was arrested at her home in Shah Alam at about 9.45pm yesterday and has been remanded for four days starting today, to help in investigations,” said the source.

Macc deputy commissioner (Operations), Datuk Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest and that investigations were ongoing. — Bernama

