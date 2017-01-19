MACC detains GLC’s acting CEO, manager for alleged corruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained the acting chief executive officer of a government-linked company for alleged corruption and abuse of power.

Apart from the suspect who holds the honorific title of ‘Datuk’, the MACC also nabbed the company’s international sales manager.

Both suspects, aged 58 and 36, were picked up from their homes in Tropicana Indah, Petaling Jaya and Taman Desa off Jalan Klang Lama here about noon today.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the arrests to Bernama.

According to a source, the suspects were believed to have been involved in corrupt practices and abuse of power in connection with the electronic passport project (E-passport) in an African country between 2013 and 2015.

“They were believed to have carried out their activities between 2013 and 2015, by abusing their positions to obtain bribes from the owner of an overseas private company to implement the E-passport.

“The MACC has also frozen several accounts of the Datuk, his wife and children which contained about RM1 million,” he told Bernama.

Both the Datuk and the sales manager were detained under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financial Act 2001 (AMLA).

They are expected to be remanded at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

The MACC has urged those with information on the two suspects to contact the commission to facilitate investigations. — Bernama