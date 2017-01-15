Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 10:30 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

MACC detains former senior manager allegedly involved in corruption

Sunday January 15, 2017
08:42 PM GMT+8

The MACC detained the former senior manager of an international trading company today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa The MACC detained the former senior manager of an international trading company today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A former senior manager of an international trading company was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Johor MACC office about 4pm today.

According to sources from the MACC, the 40-year-old suspect was believed to have abused his position and received about RM500,000 in bribes from the contractor appointed by the company through several transactions.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offence between February and June 2015 at several locations in Johor Baru.

“It is also learnt that the suspect will be charged in the Johor Baru Sessions Court tomorrow,” the source told Bernama.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations), Datuk Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the arrest.

If the suspect was found guilty, he could be fined not more than RM5 million or jailed for not more than five years or both. — Bernama

