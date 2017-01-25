MACC detains former CEO of GLC subsidiary over graft involving RM2.5b

An MACC source said the 51-year-old suspect was detained at the MACC's headquarters in Putrajaya at 3.30pm. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― A former chief executive officer of a subsidiary of a government-linked company was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today for allegedly abusing his position for bribery involving RM2.5 million.

“He is believed to have accepted bribes and abused his position for personal gain,” he said.

He added that the suspect was expected to be charged at the Sessions Court (Jalan Duta Court Complex) on five counts of criminal breach of trust from April 30 to October 30, 2013.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Operations Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter. ― Bernama