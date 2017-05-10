MACC detains eighth contractor for Penang zakat probe

Penang MACC director Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban (second left) said another contractor had been detained to assist in its Zakat Pulau Pinang graft probe. — Bernama file picGEORGE TOWN, May 10 — Another contractor was remanded today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in its Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) graft probe.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested at about 8pm last night, just hours after 11 others were remanded over the same case.

Penang MACC director Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban said the contractor was arrested when she came in to give her statement at MACC headquarters here.

“She has been remanded for six days from today,” he said when contacted.

It is learnt that MACC may be detaining more suspects in the case over the next few days.

Yesterday, in an operation called “Ops Miskin, MACC arrested four ZPP officials at the ZPP office in Bukit Mertajam.

They separately arrested seven contractors, and all 11 were remanded yesterday until May 15.

They were believed to be working together on development projects under ZPP and dividing the profits from the projects amongst themselves.

Abdul Aziz yesterday claimed one of the ZPP officials, a Datuk, had allegedly received valuables, cash and cheques from various contractors and suppliers as an inducement to award certain projects to them.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) and Section 17 (b) along with Section 23 of the MACC Act for accepting and giving gratification and using one’s position for gratification.

Earlier today, state Islamic affairs committee chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said the zakat funds were not affected in this case.

He said ZPP will extend its full cooperation to MACC on this case.