MACC detains agency chief, wife

Two company directors were also arrested for the MACC investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The director of an unnamed government agency and his wife were arrested today over suspected abuse at his agency.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained the 54-year-old man at a hotel in Sepang while his wife, a 36-year-old assistant at the same agency, was detained at their office, according to The Star Online news portal.

Two company directors were also arrested for the MACC investigation.

The commission said it will apply to further detain the four tomorrow.