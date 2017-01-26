MACC detains 932 people in 2016, says deputy chief commissioner

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil speaks to reporters at the IDEAS forum titled 'Supporting the MACC in fighting corruption in Malaysia' in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 932 individuals for their alleged involvement in corruption last year.

Its deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said of the number, MACC had opened 982 investigation papers and 258 cases had been taken to court as of Dec 15 last year.

“(The year) 2016 can be regarded as the best achievement for MACC compared to the previous year.

“MACC detained 509 individuals in 2013, 552 in 2014 and 841 individuals in 2015,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Supporting MACC Against Corruption’ Forum at the Royal Lake Club here today.

Meanwhile, Shamsun Baharin also expressed concern over the involvement of youth in corruption as 54 per cent or 1,267 out of 2,346 people arrested between 2014 and 2016 were aged below 40.

“This phenomenon is very alarming as this group of people are the future leaders of the country.

“Therefore, MACC is implementing various efforts such as campaign to prevent corruption from getting worse among the youth in our country,” he said.

Shamsun Baharin also said MACC took the initiative by approaching students at schools and universities to empower integrity among the group before they enter workforce. — Bernama