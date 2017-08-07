MACC detains 11th suspect over illegal bauxite mining

MACC has arrested another suspect for allegedly leaking information to illegal bauxite mining operators. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUANTAN, Aug 7 ― A general worker at the Pahang Land and Mines Office (PTG)has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly leaking information to illegal bauxite mining operators.

MACC, in a statement today, said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested at 12.05am today at the commission’s office.

“The suspect is believed to have accepted bribe of between RM250 and RM500 between March and July this year from illegal bauxite miners in return for information on operations in Bukit Goh,” it said.

This brings to 11 the number of people detained by MACC for investigation into alleged illegal bauxite mining in Pahang. Those arrested, aged between 29 and 59, included a senior Customs officer.

The suspects were detained in special operations conducted by MACC following the discovery of ongoing illegal bauxite mining activities in Bukit Goh and Bukit Sagu here despite the imposition of a moratorium order by the government until December 31. ― Bernama