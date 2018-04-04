Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

MACC detain three for RM150,000 bribery

Wednesday April 4, 2018
07:25 AM GMT+8

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission source said a bank officer and a married couple aged 37 and 36 were detained in connection with bribery. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission source said a bank officer and a married couple aged 37 and 36 were detained in connection with bribery. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A 30-year-old bank officer was among three individuals detained around Putrajaya in connection with bribery involving RM150,000 yesterday morning.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the other two were a married couple aged 37 and 36, who were detained at 11am.

“The bank officer is believed to have received bribes from the couple to approve with a fake employer’s endorsement a large sum of i-Lestari CO-OP type personal financing, last year,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Department senior director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani when contacted confirmed the detention. — Bernama

