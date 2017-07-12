MACC denies ‘Ah Long’ bribery case closed

Two cops were busted earlier this month after demanding a RM100,000 bribe from Ah Long. — AFP picALOR SETAR, July 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied that it has closed the case on two loan sharks who allegedly trying to bribe two police corporals in April.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the investigation on the suspects, aged 25 and 26, were still ongoing despite they had been released on bail.

“We (MACC) are still investigating the two loan sharks as well as the two policemen, aged 34 and 37, who had been detained on July 4 to assist in the investigation.

“The details of the investigation are still incomplete. Hence, the investigation continues. MACC will conduct investigation should (we) receive information (on corruption) and we will not cover anyone, be they civil servants or members of the public,” he told reporters at the Kedah MACC Aidilfitri Open House here today.

It was reported that the two policemen had allegedly asked for RM10,000 from the two ‘Ah Longs’ in Aman Jaya Mall, Sungai Petani on April 11 as an inducement for them not to take action against the loan sharks for illegal money lending activities.

Instead, the loan sharks had allegedly offered RM1,290 to the corporals but it was rejected. The policemen then picked up the ‘Ah Longs’ before handing them to the MACC office in Sungai Petani, along with the cash as evidence.

Subsequently, the MACC released the loan sharks but one of them had lodged a police report, claiming that the policemen had initially solicited RM10,000 from them.

The two corporals are being detained to facilitate investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fauzi said the MACC had seized and impounded property worth over RM9 million with the arrest of 34 civil servants and civilians in Kedah, since the nationwide launch of the Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement (GERAH) on May 8. — Bernama