MACC demands Guan Eng apologise for claiming Phee’s arrest ‘illegal’

MACC highlighted Lim’s remarks to the press yesterday that included the words 'illegal arrest by MACC' in relation to the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has told Lim Guan Eng today to apologise within 48 hours or face legal action for his remarks on Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh’s arrest that it considered defamatory.

The anti-graft body highlighted the Penang chief minister’s remarks to the press yesterday in Komtar that included the words “illegal arrest by MACC” in relation to the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu.

“MACC views seriously the statement ‘illegal arrest by MACC’ and considers it defamation aimed at tarnishing the good name of MACC that also affects the MACC’s reputation,” MACC said in a statement.

The MACC pointed out that it has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision to set aside Phee’s remand and said any statement on the DAP executive councillor’s arrest was sub judice and contempt of court.

Phee, the factory’s manager, and a director were arrested by MACC to assist investigations into the illegal factory earlier this month.

The MACC together with the Department of Environment (DOE) raided the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu following complaints from residents.

The factory was subsequently closed down by the DOE amid MACC investigations.