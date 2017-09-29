MACC: Corruption threatens country’s sovereignty

IPOH, Sept 29 — Corruption can threaten the sovereignty and cripple the justice system of a country practising a democratic system of government.

MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said this was stressed because corruption involved all levels, including dignitaries.

“A person’s high rank means the opportunity to rob the people is also big and the more cunning he is to escape conviction from corruption.

“In addition, among the factors for corruption is greed, adopting a luxury lifestyle, keen to get rich quickly and others,” he said when delivering a sermon at the Sultan Idris Shah 11 Mosque (State Mosque) here today.

Also present was the Raja Di Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah.

Dzulkifli said corruption would also result in bad character because the individuals involved would be prepared to pawn off the dignity of religion and race in pursuit of riches. — Bernama