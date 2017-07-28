MACC confiscates documents on FIC purchase of hotel in Kuching

File picture shows a MACC team arriving at the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) office at Jalan Gurney Kuala Lumpur, July 17 2017, to obtain documents that could help investigation into the purchase of a four-star hotel Kensington, London. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confiscated documents relating to the purchase of a hotel in Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The MACC said its investigating team today raided six locations in the city here as well as in Kuching to gather information on the purchase of the hotel in 2014, before seizing the documents.

“The MACC will study the documents to determine whether there was corruption and abuse of power,” the MACC said in a statement today.

It also said the MACC would be summoning several key witnesses to record their statements so as to get information and concrete evidence before further action is taken soon.

“The investigation papers on the purchase of the hotel were opened following information obtained by the investigating team while it was investigating the purchase of a hotel in London by the FIC earlier,” it said.

The investigation papers were opened upon the instructions of MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad to investigate the purchase of the hotel in Kuching, which was suspected to have been bought at a higher-than-market price.

According to the statement, from early information obtained in the case, the FIC was believed to have bought the hotel at a price much higher than the original, causing it to suffer losses amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit. — Bernama