Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC confirms ongoing investigation on FIC’s London and Kuching hotel purchase

Saturday August 5, 2017
08:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Eight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in RussiaEight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in Russia

Projek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecilProjek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecil

The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTubeThe Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTube

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The MACC Office in Putrajaya, August 6, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa The MACC Office in Putrajaya, August 6, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still investigating the purchase of two posh hotels in Kensington, London, and Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, said the MACC need more time to complete the investigations and hoped that all quarters will continue giving their support and cooperation to the commission to complete the task.

“Be patient...maybe more people will be called (to assist investigations) as the probe is still ongoing. Right now, we are working hard to solve the case,” he told reporters after opening the annual general assembly of a non-governmental organisation known as Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW), here today.

So far, seven individuals had been arrested to facilitate investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli said the MACC had yet to receive any report on the allegation made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had RM230 million in his bank account back in 1996.

“We have not received any report on the allegation. Even if we did, we will look carefully into it before opening any investigation paper,” he said. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline