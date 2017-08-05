MACC confirms ongoing investigation on FIC’s London and Kuching hotel purchase

The MACC Office in Putrajaya, August 6, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still investigating the purchase of two posh hotels in Kensington, London, and Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, said the MACC need more time to complete the investigations and hoped that all quarters will continue giving their support and cooperation to the commission to complete the task.

“Be patient...maybe more people will be called (to assist investigations) as the probe is still ongoing. Right now, we are working hard to solve the case,” he told reporters after opening the annual general assembly of a non-governmental organisation known as Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW), here today.

So far, seven individuals had been arrested to facilitate investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli said the MACC had yet to receive any report on the allegation made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had RM230 million in his bank account back in 1996.

“We have not received any report on the allegation. Even if we did, we will look carefully into it before opening any investigation paper,” he said. — Bernama