MACC confirms extension of remand for ex-Felda officer

A Felda signage at the Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand order against a former special officer of former Felda chairman by three days to assist investigations into Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) purchase of a posh hotel in Kuching, Sarawak in 2014.

Magistrate Muhamad Safuan Azhar granted the remand extension until August 8 for the 51-year-old man following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect, clad in MACC orange lock-up attire and handcuffed arrived at the court at 8.30 am.

He was picked up by MACC officers at his house in Kuala Lumpur at 12.30 am on August 1 before being detained at 4 am after giving his statement at the MACC Putrajaya headquarters.

Yesterday, three men aged 57, 47 and 51 who were detained to assist investigations into the case, were released on MACC bail.

FIC is believed to have bought the four-star hotel in Kuching, Sarawak at an inflated price.

Preliminary information uncovered by the investigating team found that the purchase of this hotel had caused FIC to lose hundreds of millions of ringgit. — Bernama