MACC conducts search at Isa Samad’s SPAD office

Mohd Isa is being held under remand after he was arrested on Tuesday over the probe. FIC is a subsidiary of Felda. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers today conducted a search at the office of Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad at Jalan Stesen Sentral here over the MACC investigation into cases related to Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Mohd Isa, who was chairman of Felda and later Felda Global Ventures Berhad prior to his appointment as chairman of SPAD, is being held under remand after he was arrested on Tuesday over the probe. FIC is a subsidiary of Felda.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the search at the Mohd Isa’s SPAD office was the normal process following the arrest of any individual for alleged corruption.

He said the investigation was on the purchase of two hotels by FIC, one in Kensington, London, and the other in Kuching..

“The investigating officers are working hard on the cases and we will determine whether any other action needs to be taken. I do not want to comment further,” he said to reporters after witnessing the taking of an anti-corruption pledge at the International Islamic University of Malaysia, here.

The MACC had confirmed having conducted a search at Mohd Isa’s houses in Linggi, Port Dickson; Lavender Heights, Seremban; and Bandar Baru Nilai.

Last month, the MACC reportedly opened an investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London, between 2013 and 2015 at a price that is believed to be much higher than the original, thus causing the Felda subsidiary to suffer millions of ringgit in losses.

It was reported that the MACC also opened an investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kuching after getting information while investigating the purchase of the hotel in Kensington.

Dzulkifli, when asked to comment on a report that the Selangor government was reluctant to sign the anti-corruption pledge, said it should be left to the people to evaluate it.

“I’m speechless ... let the people evaluate it,” he said.

At the event, more than 100 IIUM staff and IIUM vendors pledged to eradicate corruption and abuse of power. Also present were IIUM president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and IIUM rector Prof Datuk Seri Dr Zaleha Kamaruddin. ― Bernama