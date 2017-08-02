MACC closes in 12 individuals to assist probe into corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is closing in on 12 men to facilitate investigation into a corruption case.

In a statement today, the commission said all the individuals were wanted to assist investigation into the case involving the arrests of 13 people, including nine Melaka policemen and officers, last May.

“The wanted individuals are Tee Kian Yee, 29; Ng Kok Yuan, 28; Lim Chin Wah, 33; Ng Kim Boon, 51; Goh Tse Yuan, 30; Tan Kai Boon, 26; Chua Kiew Chai, 50; Khor Chee How, 38; Tan Seng Hwee, 31; Sah Kok Onn, 32; Teoh Song Peng, 48; and Tan Wee Kok, 25,” the statement said.

Public with information on the individuals’ whereabouts are urged to contact MACC investigating officer Saiful Amir Hamzah at 03-88867592 or 014-224 4003.

During the arrests in May, Central Melaka and Jasin District Police chiefs were rounded up with nine others for allegedly protecting illegal gambling dens and massage parlours in the state. — Bernama