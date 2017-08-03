MACC chief says probe papers on Felda Investment Corp hotel purchases almost ready

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the investigations into the purchase of two hotels by FIC in London and Kuching were expected to be completed shortly. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has completed 60 per cent of the investigation papers on the purchase of two hotels, in London and Kuching, by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the investigations into the two cases were expected to be completed shortly.

“The investigation is being carried out aggressively, and involves the examination of seized documents and the recording of statements from witnesses. “In addition, MACC has also arrested several individuals, including company directors and a former special officer to Felda’s former chairman, suspected of having been involved in this high-profile cases. MACC will try to resolve these cases as soon as possible,” he said after appearing as a guest on Media Prima TV Networks’ ‘Soal Jawab’ here last night.

Dzulkifli said the investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in London between 2013 and 2015 required some time as it involved overseas transactions.

“This is because the information on the purchase of the hotel in London not only has to be obtained locally but it also involves individuals from the United Kingdom.

“However, the MACC will try to resolve the case in Sarawak first because it happened in the country,” he said.

Last Friday, Dzulkifli ordered an investigation into the purchase of the hotel in Kuching which was suspected to have been bought at a price higher than the market value.

Five individuals have been arrested so far to assist in the investigation into the purchase of the hotel in 2014.

The MACC started investigating the purchase of the Kuching hotel following information received by the team investigating the purchase of the hotel in London. — Bernama