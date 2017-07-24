MACC chief: I’m not interested in becoming a politician or celebrity

Dzulkifli said the MACC needed the support and overall participation of the people to go to the ground and carry out programmes that can help combat corruption and misuse of power. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said he had no interest in becoming a politician or celebrity.



“I am a civil servant who has been given a responsibility in the MACC. I do not have any interest in becoming a politician or celebrity. Therefore, he (Saifuddin Nasution) need not be afraid because I am not interested in becoming a politician,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Corruption-Free Pledge’ with the police force at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here today.



Dzulkifli was responding to Parti Keadilan Rakyat secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s claim that Dzulkifli was behaving more like a politician or celebrity to gain mileage from the media by introducing the integrity pledge.



Saifuddin had also claimed that the introduction of the integrity pledge which is deemed as an effort to combat corruption, was outdated.



Dzulkifli meanwhile, said the MACC needed the support and overall participation of the people to go to the ground and carry out programmes that can help combat corruption and misuse of power.



“Everybody must play a role because we want to see a community that is free from corruption and bribery. So, if I go down to meet the people to create awareness among the people is deemed an act to seek publicity or celebrity status, what other choice do I have?” he asked. — Bernama