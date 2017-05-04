MACC chief happy at results of eight months work at helm of agency

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said he is satisfied at the result of the agency’s performance in the eight months he was at the helm and now wants to introduce new initiatives. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad is satisfied at the result of the agency’s performance in the eight months he was at the helm and now wants to introduce new initiatives.

Among the moves was setting up a group (caucus) comprising interested parties in the effort to combat corruption and abuse of power.

He said this at the first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Media Caucus (ACMC) which was set up to boost co-operation between the media and MACC in fighting corruption and abuse of power.

The team comprised print and electronic media senior editors and senior officers of MACC.

Other than recruiting the media as strategic partners, another similar group had been set up by MACC to eradicate corruption and abuse of power related to environment such as illegal logging and mining.

Dzulkifli said other initiatives to be implemented by MACC is launching the Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement (Gerah) which is an attempt to trigger a social revolution among the people to hate corruption and abuse of power.

He said corruption takes place at all levels and transcends race and political parties.

The Chief Commissioner, whom prior to this, promised to eradicate corruption in three years up to 2020, was confident the aspiration could be achieved with the co-operation of all.

“I want society to stand up against corruption and misconduct,” he said.

Dzulkifli was appointed to the post to replace Tan Sri Dr Abu Kassim Mohamed on August 1, 2016.

He said MACC would also launch the Anti-Corruption Tour (Kembara Jelajah Anti-Rasuah) initiative (Kejar). — Bernama