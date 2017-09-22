MACC chief: Detention of Subang MP staff not politically motivated

Dzulkifli said the action against the three individuals was conducted professionally in line with the efforts of the commission to rid the country of corruption. — Bernama picKUALA NERUS, Sept 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied that the detention of three staff of an Opposition MP in Selangor yesterday was politically motivated.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the action against the three individuals was conducted professionally in line with the efforts of the commission to rid the country of corruption.

“We stress that the arrest of the individuals is not related to politics.

“We are doing it professionally and not due to politics as the MACC has no time to be involved in politics,” he said when approached by reporters after opening an anti-corruption carnival and Kejar 2017 (2017 Anti-Corruption Expedition) in Teluk Ketapang here.

Also present was Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

Dzulkifli was commenting on the allegation by Subang MP R. Sivarasa of Parti Keadilan Rakyat today that the detention of his three employees by MACC yesterday was politically motivated.

Dzulkifli reminded all parties to give space and opportunity to MACC to carry out its investigations against those detained before they start defending them in the mass media.

“Please give us the opportunity to probe and after the investigations had been completed and if they are not guilty, we will not take action. But if there is sufficient evidence, we will take action,” he said.

“We will act indiscriminately regardless of whether the person is from the ruling party or opposition,” he said, adding that the MACC had also take action against individuals from the ruling party recently. — Bernama