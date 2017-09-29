MACC chief brands Kit Siang uncivilised after ‘monkey’ remark

Dzulkifli said he was open to criticism from the DAP leader but it should be conveyed in a civilised manner. — Bernama picIPOH, Sept 29 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad today described as uncivilised Opposition leader Lim Kit Siang’s reference to monkeys in associating him with regard to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad issue.

“The people can judge whether the behaviour and words of the DAP leader are in accordance with Malaysian culture. We are civilised people but the words used are extreme and uncivilised,” he said to reporters after attending the unveiling of an anti-corruption mural by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the MACC Perak office in conjunction with the MACC anti-corruption roadshow, here.

A news portal reported today that Lim criticised Dzulkifli by saying that all eyes were on the graft-buster, on whether he would lead a clean MACC.

Lim said Dzulkifli should realise that if acted as the traditional three monkeys — with eyes that see not, ears that hear not, and a mouth that speaks not — about the 1MDB scandal, he would be making the MACC into the first ‘kleptocratic’ anti-corruption agency in the world. — Bernama