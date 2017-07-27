Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC chief agrees to attend Penang’s anti-corruption pledge signing

By Opalyn Mok

Thursday July 27, 2017
12:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ensuring justice for victims of sexual crimes and domestic violenceEnsuring justice for victims of sexual crimes and domestic violence

Under pressure, Trump turns attention back to ClintonUnder pressure, Trump turns attention back to Clinton

ProjekMMO: Emosi BCL terganggu dalami filem ‘SKUT’ProjekMMO: Emosi BCL terganggu dalami filem ‘SKUT’

The Edit: Battle of titans sees Amazon take on Alibaba in SingaporeThe Edit: Battle of titans sees Amazon take on Alibaba in Singapore

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said MACC’s Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (pic) has expressed his willingness to be present during the signing ceremony of the corruption-free pledge (IBR). — Bernama picPenang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said MACC’s Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (pic) has expressed his willingness to be present during the signing ceremony of the corruption-free pledge (IBR). — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad will view Penang's signing of an expanded version of his agency's corruption-free pledge (IBR).

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said Dzulkifli has expressed his willingness to be present during the signing ceremony.

“He told us he is overseas now and asked us to postpone it to next week, so we will postpone it to next Friday because there's no Parliament sitting on that day,” he said.

Lim said the MACC chief commissioner also did not object to the state including its 10 integrity measures in the IBR, which it dubbed the IBR 10 Plus(+) Corruption-Free Pledge.

He said the state wanted to show its commitment to combating corruption by signing the IBR along with its 10 integrity measures.

The 10 integrity measures include incorporating the state government’s principles of CAT (competent, accountable and transparent), practising open and competitive tenders, and formalising the public declaration of assets by the chief minister, state executive council members and assemblymen.

Members of the administration are also banned from getting approvals for state land, while their families cannot do business or gain contracts from the state government, and they are not allowed to receive personal “donations”.

The measures also supports full protection be given to genuine whistle blowers, a provision to take action against government leaders who live in luxury beyond their means and transparency in political contributions.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline