MACC chief agrees to attend Penang’s anti-corruption pledge signing

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said MACC’s Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (pic) has expressed his willingness to be present during the signing ceremony of the corruption-free pledge (IBR). — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad will view Penang's signing of an expanded version of his agency's corruption-free pledge (IBR).

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said Dzulkifli has expressed his willingness to be present during the signing ceremony.

“He told us he is overseas now and asked us to postpone it to next week, so we will postpone it to next Friday because there's no Parliament sitting on that day,” he said.

Lim said the MACC chief commissioner also did not object to the state including its 10 integrity measures in the IBR, which it dubbed the IBR 10 Plus(+) Corruption-Free Pledge.

He said the state wanted to show its commitment to combating corruption by signing the IBR along with its 10 integrity measures.

The 10 integrity measures include incorporating the state government’s principles of CAT (competent, accountable and transparent), practising open and competitive tenders, and formalising the public declaration of assets by the chief minister, state executive council members and assemblymen.

Members of the administration are also banned from getting approvals for state land, while their families cannot do business or gain contracts from the state government, and they are not allowed to receive personal “donations”.

The measures also supports full protection be given to genuine whistle blowers, a provision to take action against government leaders who live in luxury beyond their means and transparency in political contributions.